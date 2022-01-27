Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.