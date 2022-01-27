AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 25.44.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 9.50 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 9.00 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is 16.13.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

