AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 9.50, but opened at 10.03. AvidXchange shares last traded at 9.70, with a volume of 961 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.44.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of 16.13.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.