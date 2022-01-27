Aviva PLC Acquires 2,619 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $224.51 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $220.04 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.22 and its 200-day moving average is $321.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

