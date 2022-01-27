Aviva PLC Acquires 52,603 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $33,759,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $512,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 10,728.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 27.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Li Auto stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -313.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

