Aviva PLC Acquires 7,127 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 36.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Assurant stock opened at $150.85 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $159.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

