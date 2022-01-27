Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

