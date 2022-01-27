Aviva PLC Buys 12,492 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,603 shares of company stock worth $15,510,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

