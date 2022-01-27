Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.