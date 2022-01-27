Aviva PLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.