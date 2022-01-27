Aviva PLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

