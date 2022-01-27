Aviva PLC Has $4.87 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $235,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

