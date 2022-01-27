Aviva PLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

