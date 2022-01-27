Aviva PLC Has $4.94 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPeng by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

