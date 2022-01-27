Aviva PLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

