Aviva PLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 73.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $202.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

