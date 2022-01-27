Aviva PLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $99.50 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock worth $310,026,177. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

