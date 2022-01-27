Aviva PLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $205.44 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $202.93 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,257 shares of company stock worth $32,127,341. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

