Aviva PLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

