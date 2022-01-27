Aviva PLC Increases Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4,666.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

