Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock worth $60,555,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

