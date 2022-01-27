Aviva PLC Purchases 19,304 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.