Aviva PLC Purchases 3,174 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 35.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $297.14 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average of $336.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

