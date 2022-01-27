Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

