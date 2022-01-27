Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

