Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

