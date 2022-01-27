Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $50,527,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,790,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.13%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

