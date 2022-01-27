Aviva PLC Sells 11,576 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 10,233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

