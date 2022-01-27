Aviva PLC Sells 31,592 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $128,656,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

