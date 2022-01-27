Aviva PLC Sells 3,976 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

DPZ stock opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

