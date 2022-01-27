Aviva PLC Sells 5,911 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 241,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in CGI by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 87,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

GIB opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.