Aviva PLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

