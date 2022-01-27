Aviva PLC Sells 6,148 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BCE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BCE by 19.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

