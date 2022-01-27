Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,942 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 62,701 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

