Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,741.92

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,741.92 ($23.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.63). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.17), with a volume of 65,256 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.48) to GBX 1,120 ($15.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £325.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,741.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.65%.

In related news, insider Nick Keveth acquired 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.68) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($28,344.58). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,404.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.