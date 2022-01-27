AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.81 ($32.74).

Several brokerages have commented on CS. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EPA CS opened at €27.83 ($31.63) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($31.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

