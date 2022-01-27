Axe (AXE) Hits Market Cap of $67,730.08

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $67,730.08 and $54,041.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00332648 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

