Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,673.78 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $63,673.78 and approximately $64,940.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00342540 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.