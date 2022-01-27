AZEK (AZEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. AZEK has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.47. AZEK has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

