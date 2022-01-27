Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 40423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

