B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.23 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

