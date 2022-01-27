B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of B2Gold worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in B2Gold by 6,502.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 949,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in B2Gold by 75.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 633,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 273,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in B2Gold by 27.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 602,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 79.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 335,104 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

BTG opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

