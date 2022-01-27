B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 672,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,504. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in B2Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.