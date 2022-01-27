Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.96

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.96 and last traded at $87.74, with a volume of 141581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

