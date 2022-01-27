Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Baidu worth $157,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

