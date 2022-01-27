Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.38.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.