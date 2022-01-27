Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 30,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,366,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

