Balancer Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $80.06 million and $19.99 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $11.53 or 0.00031959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

