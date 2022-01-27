Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $13.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

BLL stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ball by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.