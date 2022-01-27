Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Price Up 7% After Dividend Announcement

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.65. Approximately 10,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,924,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

